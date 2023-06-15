A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
If you live in the Germantown neighborhood, there's a chance you've noticed changes.
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. Image taken June 15, 2023.
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. Image taken June 15, 2023.
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. Image taken June 15, 2023.
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
That's the conversation neighbors are having about a decked out home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood that's listed for $750,000. While some neighbors think it looks upscale and modern, others say it's an eyesore.
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of July 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of July 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of July 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of July 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of July 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of July 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of July 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of July 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)
A fancy home in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood is listed at $750,000 as of June 15, 2023. The home is located near the intersection of St. Michael Street and Ellison Avenue. (Image courtesy: Listing Broker)