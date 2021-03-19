IMAGES | Wild Lights Festival returns to Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the largest lantern festivals in the country has returned to the Louisville Zoo.
The Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival officially kicked off at the zoo Friday night.
This is the second year for the event, with all new lanterns this time around. Fitting for the setting, the lights depict several different types of animals.
The display, which follows a path through the Zoo, features more than 50,000 LED light bulbs.
"We're delighted to bring it back," said Kyle Shepherd with the Louisville Zoo. "It's back by popular demand. We're delighted to bring this fun, outdoor event to folks."
The festival will run through the end of May. Masks are required and tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Click here for additional information and to purchase tickets.
