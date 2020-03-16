LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana will offer psychological first aid training for Hoosiers who work in health care or social services in response to the novel COVID-19 outbreak.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is partnering with the American Red Cross for the two training sessions, according to a news release sent by the department on Monday.
"Psychological First Aid is an approach to helping people who have been exposed to a disaster or traumatic event, in this case the COVID-19 pandemic," the release read.
The instructor-led training will be held virtually starting next week for health care and social services professionals and anyone in similar fields who may be able to help administer the aid when they encounter anyone in distress or those who may need help coping, the release said.
"In this time of enhanced anxiety and uncertainty, we want to do all we can to equip health and wellness professionals with effective tools to support the mental well-being of Hoosiers," said FSSA Secretary Jennifer Sullivan. "Psychological First Aid is a tried-and-true approach to reducing the emotional effects caused by traumatic events, so that Hoosiers have the best chance of maintaining normalcy."
The first two training sessions will be from 1-4 p.m. March 24 and April 7. Officials say only the first 30 people to register for the training will be accepted.
To register for the March 24 session, click here. To register for the April 7 session, click here.
The Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction recommended Hoosiers who may feel distressed or anxious call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990, which provides live crisis counseling. Officials said the helpline is toll-free, multi-lingual and confidential. The department also offers a text option. Just text "TalkWithUs" to 66746 to be connected with a trained crisis counselor.
For more information from the FSSA about mental health and COVID-19, click here.
