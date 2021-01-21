LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You may have seen Bernie Sanders in his infamous mittens is breaking the internet.
The Vermont Senator emerged as the more "meme-able" images from inauguration day. In a sea of elegant wool coats on the platform, Sanders in his parka and knit mittens has people adding his "crabby chic" persona to locations across the country.
Imagine sitting in a folding chair, just trying to stay warm, and becoming the most beloved meme of the day. People have already made art of this moment, and you can too, by using a website to "Put Bernie Anywhere."
All you do is go to a website and put in an address and voila - Bernie appears. It uses Google street mapping to find the location and imposes an image of Sanders there. We got a few laughs by putting him in front of WDRB and near the giant bat outside the Louisville Slugger Museum.
To give it a try, click here.
