LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tennis players who use Iroquois Park will have to find another venue during construction of a new sports complex that will include pickleball courts.
Upgrades to the tennis court area at Iroquois Park started Monday. The courts will remain closed indefinitely while construction continues on an updated complex, which will include four pickleball courts, two new tennis courts and a futsal court.
Funding for the $500,000 project was provided from the American Rescue Plan.
Crews are now in the process of installing construction entrances and tearing down the fencing around the tennis courts.
The tennis courts at Iroquois are under construction and being converted!— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) September 18, 2023
They’re getting transformed into two tennis courts, four pickleball courts and a futsal court. pic.twitter.com/HHUeN6M9MT
Leading up to the project the parks department and the Olmsted Parks Conservancy asked the public for input. They held in-person meetings and an online survey to hear what the public wanted, and the overwhelming response was pickleball courts.
"Iroquois Park has a lot going on," said Katey Huffman with Louisville Parks and Recreation. "We have the amphitheater, Jack O'Lantern Spectacular, the golf course, (and) Olmstead Parks conservancy recently put steps up to the overlook to make it accessible. So we're hoping with a new state of the art sports complex, it really fits the vibe here at Iroquois Park and gives people even more things to do."
The project will bring the courts into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Louisville Parks and Recreation officials are looking into the possibility of upgrading the basketball courts as part of the project, but they remain open for now. An update will be given immediately if the basketball courts also close for renovations.
Construction is expected to be complete by the spring of 2024.
