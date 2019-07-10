LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS wants families to save some dates in their calendars so they can score free school supplies.
JCPS students can get free school supplies at one of a dozen events this summer.
The back-to-school events start on July 20 and the last one is scheduled for Aug. 11.
The events will be held at schools, churches and community centers throughout Louisville.
Students will need to be accompanied by adults in order to get the supplies.
The school supplies offered will vary by site.
Quantities are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Find the list of times and locations below:
- Saturday, July 20 -- 9 a.m. to Noon; Westport Middle School, 8100 Westport Road
- Thursday, July 25 -- 9 a.m. to Noon; Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Highway
- Saturday, July 27 -- 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Kindergarten Ready-fest @ Farnsley Middle School, 3400 Lees Lane
- Saturday, July 27 -- 6 to 8 p.m.; Emmanuel Assembly of God, 5701 Johnstown Road
- Thursday, Aug. 1 -- 1 to 4 p.m.; The Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman Street
- Friday, Aug. 2 -- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Cochran Elementary School, 500 West Gaulbert Avenue
- Saturday, Aug. 3 -- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Lighthouse Community Center, 5312 Shepherdsville Road
- Saturday, Aug. 3 -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Olmsted Academy North, 4350 Bellevue Avenue
- Saturday, Aug. 3 -- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Meyzeek Middle School, 828 South Jackson Street
- Thursday, Aug. 8 -- 4 to 7 p.m.; Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Avenue
- Saturday, Aug. 10 -- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1503 Rangeland Road
- Sunday, Aug. 11 -- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; New Birth Church, 3301 Linda Lane
