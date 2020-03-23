LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pet food drive will help seniors who need to care for their pets.
The Jewish Community Center is collecting canned and non-perishable food for dogs of all sizes, cat food and cat litter.
You can drop the food off at the front of the JCC. The center is also encouraging donations to the center to help assist seniors with pet care. Click here to donate.
Anyone who is over the age of 60 and needs pet help can contact Tara Stone with JCC by calling 238-2749 or email tstone@jewishlouisville.org.
