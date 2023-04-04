LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local activists marked the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination as a day of non-violence.
Louisville pastor Rev. Charles Elliot walked and worked with King during the Civil Rights movement. Elliot, the American Clergy Leadership Conference and other groups teamed up with Gov. Andy Beshear to declare Tuesday as "Kentucky Day of Nonviolence."
"Fifty-five years ago down in Memphis, Tennessee, I was down there when Dr. King said to all of us, I probably won't get there with y'all but y'all will get there," Elliot said. "And so I'm looking at it right now."
The public is invited to King Solomon Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Tuesday for a dinner to call for peace.
King was killed in Memphis while supporting sanitation workers who were on strike. King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church has held a dinner on the anniversary of the assassination for Louisville sanitation workers.
