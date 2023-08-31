LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is looking for royalty.
According to a news release, the festival will begin accepting applications for the 2024 Royal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Young women from Kentucky or southern Indiana, who are full-time college students (at least in their second year) are eligible to apply.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.
To submit an application, click here.
"Naming the Royal Court each year is one of the Derby Festival's longest-running traditions and begins the countdown to our favorite time of year," said Matt Gibson, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent the Festival and the community. We're excited to see who will reign over our 2024 celebration."
The Royal Court program is a regular feature of the annual festival. The five members of the royal court act as "official ambassadors," during the Kentucky Derby Festival, attending events beginning in January through the weekend of the Kentucky Derby.
The festival says the program is a way to celebrate "the state's most civic-minded and academically achieving college students."
Each member of the court receives two $1,000 scholarships: one from The Fillies Inc. and one from the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation. In addition to other sponsor gifts, each woman also receives a complimentary wardrobe.
"Having the opportunity to serve on the 2023 Royal Court was an absolute honor," said Mahshad Taheri, Queen of the 2023 Royal Court, in a statement. "Given my immigrant background, it was very rewarding for me to be able to engage with young women in the local community and empower them to reach for the stars and make their dreams become realities no matter their demographics. I will forever cherish the memories I have made throughout my journey on the Court as Kentucky Derby Festival Queen."
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.