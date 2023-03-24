LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is kicking off its month-long celebration with its third annual touring parade.
On Saturday, April 1, from noon to 6 p.m. the traveling parade with visit more than 30 neighborhoods around Louisville and Jefferson County.
The parade will feature inflatable balloon characters, music, the KDF spirit squad and more.
This year's full blown Pegasus Parade will return to downtown Louisville at 3 p.m. April 30.
