LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking for new employees.
The department wants to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties.
The application period opens Sept. 1, and applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license.
Selected applicants not already Peace Officer Professional Standards certified will undergo 20 weeks of basic training at the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond. They'll then be placed with a field-training officers for 12 weeks.
