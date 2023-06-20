LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visitors to the Kentucky Science Center will soon be able to learn the connection between health and humanity with a new hands-on exhibit.
Uniquely Human, the center's first permanent exhibit since 2020, taking up about 6,000 square feet in the center, will open to the public on Thursday following a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
Uniquely Human offers more than 20 interactive experiences that help visitors learn how health and humanity shape human beings into who they are and what they think and feel. Some of the exhibit's features include a Language and Communication Cluster where guests will learn how language can influence our perceptions. There is also an Emotions Cluster and Mental Health Zone that will motivate visitors to consider their mental health.
“I am so proud of the Science Center team who’ve worked tirelessly for the last four years to conceptualize and prototype this exhibit, incorporating feedback from experts across the state and from our Young Adult Content Committee,” Mike Norman, CEO of the Kentucky Science Center, said in a news release. “With Uniquely Human, we have created a transformative experience that invites guests to discover their unique selves and develop empathy for a broader view of humanity. Guests will be challenged to see themselves and others differently, encouraging communication and understanding. Ultimately, our goal is for Uniquely Human to make our community better for us all.”
The exhibit is for ages 12-25. Uniquely Human stresses the importance of mental and emotional health by helping teens and young adults "become aware, inclusive and collaborative problem-solvers."
The Kentucky Science Center is located in downtown Louisville at 727 West Main Street, and open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the Uniquely Human exhibit or to purchase tickets, click here.
