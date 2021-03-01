LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's camping season starts next week.
Campgrounds at Kentucky State Parks will open for the season next Friday, March 12. Officials they will stay open through mid-November, but a few sites will stay open during the winter months.
The Department of Parks commissioner said the department made improvements to improve the guest experience.
The campgrounds at John James Audubon State Park and Carr Creek State Park will be closed this season for ongoing upgrades and repairs.
All state park campgrounds require guests to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the spread of COVID-19, such as mask-wearing, social distancing and avoiding crowds.
Reservations for campsites can be made online here.
