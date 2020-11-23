LOUISIVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buying a Trooper Teddy bear for Christmas can help Kentucky State Police comfort children in crisis.
The special bears go on sale Thanksgiving night at 6 p.m. and will sell for $15 through the holiday weekend. All proceeds from the sale benefit KSP's Trooper Teddy Project.
The program provides teddy bears to children in traumatic situations including car crashes, exposure to drugs or domestic abuse. KSP says giving kids the bears builds trust and opens the door to communication between the child and the trooper.
"Often times, we are meeting these children on their worst day," says KSP Sgt. Billy Gregory. "Whether they are scared or nervous from the circumstance they are dealing with, the bear seems to immediately resonate with them. That connection builds trust and opens the door to communication between the child and the trooper."
Gregory says the program relies solely on donations and the sale of bears to fund it. The Trooper Teddy bears are sold just two times a year -- on Black Friday and again on Valentine's Day.
Trooper Teddy Bears will be sold for $15 plus shipping during the promotion. People can avoid shipping charges by picking up their bear in person at KSP Headquarters in Frankfort or at any KSP Post.
To purchase a bear or make a tax deductible contribution to the Trooper Teddy project, visit www.TrooperTeddy or visit a special page set up on Ebay.
The Trooper Teddy Bear Project was started in 1989 by Kentucky First Lady Martha Wilkinson.
