LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hank the Horse needs help to advance in America's Favorite Pet Contest, but there's not much time.
Voting ends at 10 p.m. Oct. 20. CLICK HERE to cast your vote for Hank before it's too late.
If Hank wins America's Favorite Pet contest, the nonprofit organization he represents, For Hank's Sake, will receive $10,000. The organization helps students improve in reading by "harnessing the power and beauty of horses to inspire and encourage children of all ages."
America's Favorite Pet is the world's largest pet competition, open to animals of all shapes, sizes and species. In addition to the $10,000 prize, the contest winner will have a two-page feature in InTouch Magazine.
According to a news release, Hank is a member of multiple Public Libraries throughout the commonwealth, and has visited with thousands of schoolchildren to promote the importance of youth literacy.
Hank was rescued by Tammi Regan in 2011.
America's Favorite Pet Current and Upcoming Rounds
Semifinals (begins Oct. 14 and ends Oct. 20): The top competitors from each quarterfinals group will be divided into semifinals groups. Votes will be reset, and public voting will determine the top semifinalist from each group who will then advance to the finals.
Finals (begins Oct. 21 and ends Oct. 27): Votes will be reset, and public voting will determine which finalist will be the winner of the 2022 America's Favorite Pet - Animal Kingdom Competition (the "Grand Prize Winner"), on Oct. 27, 2022.
CLICK HERE to cast your vote for Hank, or scan the QR code below:
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.