LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school day that is different from the norm tends to be a little bit more memorable.
According to a report by LEX 18, some Lexington students got a special visit from a four-legged friend to help them with their reading.
Hank the Horse spent some quality time with the Fayette County youngsters.
"I love that Hank can give children confidence," said Tammi Regan, the founder of For Hank's Sake. "He helps them become brave."
This week, Hank is helping students love books and reading. Regan says Hank has always been curious, which has led him to encourage students.
"He has always been very clever, and engaged and interactive," she said.
If a real horse comes to school, all eyes are typically on the horse. These students ere excited not only to meet Hank, but also to read to him.
"I think seeing that Hank loves books, I think they're going to have that energy, especially the little ones you saw today," said Christy Wilson, who helps run the Summer Ignite program. "They're going to take that and remember that Hank loves to read so they should read too."
Hank provides confidence and his presence is comforting. If Hank's story was a book itself, seeing a child build the confidence would be the cover page illustration.
Officials hope Hank's visits help inspire reading and kindness in nearly 150 Fayette County students.
