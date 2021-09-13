LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the holiday season approaches, Kohl's is starting its search for seasonal employees with two national hiring events.
The retail chain is looking to hire 90,000 seasonal employees "to meet demand and support company growth" at its stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfilment centers, according to a news release.
Kohl's will host the first of two hiring events this week from Sept. 16-18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The second will be held Oct. 21-23, also between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Organizers said the hiring events will take place at all stores, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. They're also encouraging prospective candidates to submit an application prior to the hiring events, and interviews can be scheduled over the phone.
At the hiring events, applicants will have the opportunity to be offered a job on the same day they interview. The job offers competitive wages, flexible schedules and store discounts, Kohl's said in a news release.
Hourly employees will also be eligible to receive bonuses ranging from $100 to $400 for working through the holidays.
To view open positions and submit an application, click here. Interested applicants can also text "APPLY" to 24508. For more information about the hiring initiative and events, click here.
