LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger and the University of Kentucky came together to help hungry students.
The grocery chain donated refrigerators, freezers, office furniture and storage to the Big Blue Pantry. Any UK student is eligible to get food from the pantry.
Thanks to Kroger's donations, the pantry said it can afford to offer a wider variety of food.
The Big Blue Pantry opened its doors in 2014 in the basement of the White Hall classroom building. It's funded through donations.
