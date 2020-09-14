LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flu season has a lot of health experts concerned, since we're still dealing with the pandemic.
In a release, Kroger says it is making it easy to get a flu shot without leaving your car by offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic. The one-day event planned in Louisville is Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kentucky Expo Center.
Kroger is also giving flu shots in store at its pharmacies and Little Clinics. Appointments for both can be booked online.
"At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites, we were able to assist thousands of people in getting a test in a short amount of time. By using that model to provide flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a safe, convenient option to get vaccinated." says Kroger Health president Colleen Lindholz in a statement.
Health experts are urging people to get a flu shot. Many fear it's going to be difficult to tell the difference between flu symptoms and COVID-19. Flu season may also be a problem on the already over-burdened health care system.
To receive a flu shot, customers and associates can make an appointment online at KrogerHealth.com/flu. They can also complete their pre-visit paperwork online to reduce contact. Many insurance companies cover the flu shot with no co-pay. Flu shots will be administered at Kroger pharmacies and Little Clinics. A complete list of locations is available at KrogerHealth.com.
