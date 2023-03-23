LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bad day turned into a great day for a Lebanon Junction man.
Ryan Gilkey won $50,000 off of a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-Off ticket he bought at a M&S Food Mart in Louisville on his way home from work.
"It had been a day, so I figured I'd give it a try," Gilkey told Kentucky Lottery officials.
While sitting in his truck, Gilkey scratched the last spot on the ticket, which matched the winning number 9.
"I saw it and hopped out of my truck, put my hands on my head and spun around several times," Gilkey said in a news release Thursday from the Kentucky Lottery. "If anyone was watching, they would think I was crazy."
After checking the ticket several times, Gilkey called his wife, Jessica. After Jessica could make out what her husband was saying, she realized he had won $50,000.
"I was like, 'Calm down,'" Jessica said. "I needed to see (the ticket), so he Facetimed me and then I started crying.”
The couple collected the winnings at the lottery headquarters the next day. After taxes, Gilkey received a check for $35,750. The couple is expecting a child and said the money will definitely help and came at the right time.
M&S Food Mart will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.
