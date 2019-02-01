LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington principal shed layers of clothes to show people how many students experience the bitter cold.
This is the video Liberty Elementary principal Gerry Brooks posted on Facebook:
He never talks, but instead holds up signs explaining that many students don't have a warm coat, hats and boots. So he changes into a hoodie and tennis shoes.
He says that's all many students have, and urges people not to complain when schools close because of cold weather.
Brooks also asks people to drop off winter gear at their local schools.
