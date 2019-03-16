LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people were getting buzzed in Louisville on Saturday, all for a great cause.
St. Albert the Great Parish School hosted a St. Baldrick's Foundation head-shaving event, emceed by WDRB's own Candyce Clifft, which raises money to support cancer research.
Ten-year-old Gavin Heineman is a local fourth grader who has had his head shaved for the last five years and has raised more than $5,000.
Gavin's dad said if he raised $2,000 more this year than he did last year, he would shave his head too.
Gavin reached that goal, so the hair came off.
"I had a buzz when I was a kid, but no, I looked up to Gavin. He's done this every year so it was like, maybe this is something we can do together," Andrew Heineman, Gavin's dad, said.
Over the years, St. Albert has raised more than $1 million for the St. Baldrick's Foundation.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.