LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the best when it comes to food and wine showed off what they had to offer Saturday.
The fifth annual Food and Wine Experience took place Saturday in the Swing Garden of Waterfront Park.
There were interactive cooking demonstrations and showcases by local chefs and culinary leaders.
Some of the restaurants represented included Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company, Morning Fork, and Cask Southern Kitchen and Bar.
"We really tried to partner with local brands to come out here and really represent what the city offers versus in past years just bringing in a big name celebrity," event organizer Jared Bobkin said.
"You get to try different foods from different restaurants. It is very, like, it is good food, great wine, good tequila, it's a good time," attendee Doren Rogers said.
There were 25 food vendors and 15 wine vendors at the event.
