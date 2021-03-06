LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures begin to warm up, more kids will be hopping on their bicycles and local doctors want to make sure they ride safely.
Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness held their second annual Helmet Safety Day Saturday, where they donated 500 bike helmets to children.
Lowe Chiropractic hopes to remind the community of bike safety as March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. Doctors say that 88% of head injuries can be prevented by wearing a helmet.
"We know what happens. The helmet gets run over in the garage, kids outgrow them, they lose them, they break them, so it is pretty common kids needed a helmet," Dr. Patrick Lowe, with Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness said.
Children could also participate in a gymnastics course and kids fair during the helmet giveaway, while their parents received free shoulder massages.
