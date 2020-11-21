LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the coronavirus pandemic has canceled or delayed many events this year, it couldn't keep two local churches from their annual tradition of collecting food for those in need.
Watkins United Methodist Church and St. Bernadette Catholic Church partnered with the Boy Scouts of America for the food drive. The churches have both been collecting goods for the past week.
This year marks the 26th year for the annual event, which collects canned goods and non-perishable food items for Dare to Care. Donations this year will be taken to the food pantry at Eastern Area Community Ministries.
The annual event is something those involved look forward to year after year.
"It's a great opportunity for us to give back. It's a great opportunity for our kids to give back. We're always looking for opportunities for our kids to see what they can do to impact kids, adults, their community and this is just one way we can do that," said Sarah Flowers, with the Boy Scouts Lincoln Heritage Council.
Boy Scout troops from 64 counties participated in the drive this year. Altogether, they're expected to collect more than 100,000 pounds of food to donate.
