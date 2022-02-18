LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several suicides and suicide attempts, the conversation surrounding the mental health of inmates at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections continues to expand.
Amid the discussion, local mental health services have opted to be of service to the jail and the community.
Stewart Bridgman Jr., president and CEO of Bridgehaven Inc., said the mental health center on South 1st Street has an abundance of resources available and works with all kinds of people.
“We have a personal therapist that works with you, develops a plan of care for you," said Bridgman. "Three different layers of groups and outpatient therapy where someone can gain insight into their illness.”
Some of those people happen to be former inmates of Louisville's jail.
“We track people six months before they come into the program and kind of see what happened, what kind of experiences they have for hospitalization, incarcerations, homelessness," said Bridgman, adding that the center also tracks its clients six months after being active in the program.
"We’ve had eight years of 100% in reduction in incarcerations," he said.
Bridgehaven asked to be a Metro Corrections referral source, which would allow them to get inmates in contact with the center's partners throughout the Louisville area.
“We tried to figure out what we can do to make the entryway to Bridgehaven a lot easier,” said Bridgman.
Metro Corrections currently works with contracted national health care provider WellPass. Its on-site team deals with medical emergencies and inmates who test positive for COVID-19.
There are 12 mental health professionals in the Metro Corrections facility, which houses 1,450 inmates.
After a 6th inmate died within a 3-month window, the jail's director, Dwayne Clark, said he would increase mental health hours and examine the way WellPass screens an inmate's mental health.
"We are trying to see if there’s anything we can add to it to catch some of this, and we’ve also modified our WellPass medical contract to get some enhancements out of it as well," said Clark during a press conference on Feb. 6.
While the Louisville jail crisis continues to catch the public's eye, it is still unclear how effective these mental health resources are. Nonetheless, services and resources outside the jail — such as Bridgehaven — are readily available to help in the recovery process, which starts with understating mental illness, learning to manage symptoms and to be empowered to live on their own terms.
“Our job is to keep people engaged in the community and not use the hospitals or the prisons," said Bridgman. "We know that costs taxpayers much, much more money."
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
For Bridgehaven Mental Health Services, click here.
Bridgehaven Main Office
- 950 South 1st Street, Louisville, KY 40203
- Phone: 502-585-9444
- Fax: 502-585-9466
- E-mail: abingaman@bridgehaven.org
Inquiries/Referrals
- Contact David M. Sisk, LCSW, Admissions Referral Coordinator
- Office: 502-585-9444
- Cell Phone/Voice Mail: 502-807-6500
- Fax: 502-585-9466
