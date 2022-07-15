LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Historic Locust Grove has unveiled a new space to take it into the future.
A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held at the new $1.2 million pavilion on Friday. It comes with a full-service catering kitchen for events like performances, weddings and charity galas. It can host 250-350 people, depending on the event set up.
The pavilion is the last part of a $3.5 million improvement phase for the historic property that also included the addition of accessible paths and the creation of an indoor library.
The pavilion was largely paid for by private donors and foundations, with over 98% of the funding coming from private sources for the additional improvements, according to a news release.
"This pavilion was built and will be maintained almost entirely with private funds," Locust Grove Executive Director Carol Ely said in the release. "Today we declare that this space now belongs to the people of Louisville."
"Locust Grove is where Louisville begins," Ely said during the ribbon cutting that was attended by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders.
"The history of this site is important in telling the early stories of Louisville and Kentucky," Ely said. "But for the past ten years, Locust Grove has been working to transform this historic site into a place that meets the needs and interests of the 21st century community and all of its diversity."
The design of the structure is inspired by different elements of the Locust Grove property, with the interior stone facing paying homage to the iconic stone walls found outside the main house and the interwoven Glulam wood ceiling beams inspired by the branching of the trees found on the surrounding land.
More information about renting the pavilion and upcoming events at Locust Grove can be found at locustgrove.org.
