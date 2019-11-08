LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mega Cavern will once again welcome families from all over Kentucky and southern Indiana for its annual "Lights Under Louisville" holiday event -- and WDRB is pleased to be a part of it.
According to a news release, the venue hosted record attendance last year with more than 200,000 visitors -- and this year organizers hope to surpass that number.
"We have been working tirelessly to bring Lights Under Louisville to the next level by creating a more immersive and enriching experience, adding drastically more lights to our already three million points of light, establishing new themed areas and setting the most displays ever," said Executive Vice President Charles Park, in a statement.
It's the 11th year for the event, which kicks off on Friday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
"We have the wonderful privilege in partnering with Fifth Third Bank, Kroger and WDRB, and are so excited about the new experiences that we will be providing in not only Lights Under Louisville and the Christmas Express, but also our Breakfast with Santa event that we will be hosting this year," Park said.
The Christmas Express takes guests on a 30-minute daytime panoramic view of the lights from an open-top trailer. From there, the journey continues to Winter Wonderland for games and prizes.
Additionally, Louisville Mega Cavern has partnered with Southeast Christian Church Missions for a toy drive. Visitors who bring a new toy from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 will receive $5 off admission.
Coupons for $5 off can also be found at participating Kroger stores or online by CLICKING HERE. The offer cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Lights Under Louisville runs from Nov. 15 to Jan. 4. It's open Monday through Friday, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on weekends from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Christmas Express operates from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
The cavern is located at 1841 Taylor Avenue.
