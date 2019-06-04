LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Iroquois Park will go from pumpkins to lights for its first Winter Woods Spectacular.
The Louisville Parks Foundation is teaming up with the creators of the popular Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular for the 2019 holiday season.
From Nov. 30 through Dec. 31, a section of Iroquois Park will transform into a winter wonderland with lights and holiday displays along a half-mile drive through the park. Proceeds from the event will benefit Louisville's public parks and some community programs.
The Winter Woods Spectacular will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday - Saturday.
"These events are a lot of work, but they allow us to raise much needed funds, while providing guests with an incredible experience" Brooke Pardue, CEO of the Louisville Parks Foundation said in a release.
The Winter Woods Spectacular is a drive-thru event with holiday scenes featuring handcrafted artwork built in the woods. The cost for each car will be $25, passenger vans will be $75, and tour buses will be charged $5 per person.
For more information, visit WinterWoodsSpectacular.com.
