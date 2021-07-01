LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If your pet was picked up by Louisville Metro Animal Services, it won't cost you anything to bring them home.
Thanks to a donation from the the Friends of Metro Animal Services, the agency is waiving fees for owners who are having trouble paying the cost to reclaim their pet through July 31.
“We’ve entered the shelter’s busiest time of year and despite regular transfers of pets to animal rescue organizations, we continue to see an uptick in stray pets typically associated with the summer months,” said Ashley Book, interim LMAS shelter director.
Redemption fees will only be waived for pet owners with no previous violations. It also covers microchipping, licensing and vaccination fees.
The agency will not keep a pet impounded if an owner is unable to pay.
This is the second time FOMAS has donated to cover redemption fees. The first donated reunited nearly 100 pets and their families.
