LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is donating 5,000 gun locks to pediatrician offices across Kentucky in an effort to protect children.
Whitney/Strong, which is headed by Whitney Austin, a survivor of a mass shooting in Cincinnati in 2018, partnered with the Kentucky Department of Behavior Health, Development and Intellectual Disabilities and the American Academy of Pediatrics to provide the gun locks.
“As parents and gun owners, we know that responsible gun ownership starts with safe storage of firearms," Austin said. "This is important to prevent accidental firearm deaths and to prevent suicide, which in Kentucky has been the leading cause of death for 10-14-year-olds for the past two years."
Austin advocates for responsible gun ownership under her nonprofit.
“This program allows us to help pediatricians have important conversations with parents both about the safe storage of their firearms and the warning signs of suicide in their children," Austin said.
Families hoping to get a free gun lock should ask their pediatricians.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.