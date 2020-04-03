LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park remains open, but officials say visitors need to remember the importance of following social distancing guidelines to keep it that way.
A reminder was issued on April 3 with pleasant weather in the forecast for the weekend. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the park for fresh air and exercise but are urged to remember how important it is to maintain a safe distance for their own safety and the safety of the people who clean and maintain the park.
"Weather is starting to warm up," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news conference Thursday. "We're going to have a big test here when people get a little cabin fever and want to go out."
Fischer said several measures have already been taken to prevent crowds and gatherings at city parks, like removing rims from basketball goals. He said if people don't practice social distancing at parks this weekend, he may be forced to shut them down altogether.
"I don't want to do that, but if people are gathering together I will do that for the safety of the community," he said.
On March 24, officials announced the playground equipment was off limits until further notice.
Important reminders from Waterfront Park officials include:
- DO NOT VISIT if symptoms are present.
- Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.
- Do not use the playgrounds.
- Share the paths and notify others when passing.
- Avoid touching anything, such as water fountains, bench handles, picnic tables, etc.
- Avoid crowds of 10 or more.
- Take trash and personal belongings with you when you leave.
- Bring your own water.
- Please remember to use the restroom before you visit and avoid using park restrooms, if possible.
"To ensure the safety of our team members who clean and maintain the park on a daily basis as well as the community at large, we ask all park visitors to strictly adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols," said Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park in a written statement. "Parks around the country are closing because some people are not following the recommended guidelines. To ensure the community may continue to enjoy our beautiful park, we urge all park visitors to practice safe social distancing and adhere to all other state and local guidelines."
The Big Four Bridge will continue to be lit in green as the coronavirus crisis continues.
