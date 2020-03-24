LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park is closing its park playgrounds indefinitely as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
In a news release, officials say the park space remains open, and the public is invited to use it as a space to enjoy the outdoors while continuing to practice social distancing. However, the playgrounds will remain closed until further notice to comply with measures outlined by state and local officials.
Waterfront Park will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as needed.
In Clarksville, officials announced in a news release Tuesday that all Clarksville Parks and Recreation playgrounds are closed until further notice. Parks and trails will remain open for public use, but restroom facilities will be closed.
Wooded View Golf Course will remain open.
