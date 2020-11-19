LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local radio station is collecting bikes for children again this Christmas.
Q103.1's Bikes or Bust drive started Thursday. You can donate a new bike, cash, or a check at the UAW Hall on Fern Valley Road in Louisville or at Coyle Chevrolet in Clarksville, Indiana, until Monday, Nov. 23.
Each of the new bikes donated in Louisville will go to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots. New bikes donated in Indiana will be given to the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana.
The bikes will then be distributed to families in need this Christmas.
"You know, a bike is the iconic gift under the Christmas tree, so we want to do our best to get as many bikes as possible, so people who can't afford it or have had a bad year, we can help them out," said Q103.1 morning show host Gator Glass, who will be camping out at the top of a scissor lift at UAW Local 862 until the drive is finished Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. The station's Magic Mike will also be camping on a scissor lift at Coyle Chevrolet in Clarksville.
All Academy Sports locations will accept donations and offer discounts on the purchase of a new bike.
More than 2,400 bikes were collected during last year's Bikes or Bust drive.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.