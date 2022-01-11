LOUISVILLE CITY SEAL 4-4-19.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Metro Office for Aging and Disabled Citizens released a resource guide for people aged 55 and over and people with disabilities.

According to a news release, the 72-page guide includes information on how to access available resources for seniors and disabled people that will be useful to families and caregivers in the Louisville-Jefferson County area.

The directory focuses on at-risk seniors but also covers topics such as employment and federal and state benefits. Additional sections include nutrition, transportation, safety and many more.

Featured content includes:

  • Care for Older Adults and Persons with Disabilities
  • Counseling and Mental Health Services; and Health and Fitness
  • Crime and Safety
  • Educational Opportunities and Employment Services
  • Financial Matters
  • Food and Home Delivered Meals Information
  • Housing and Transportation
  • Recreational and Social Activities, and Volunteer Opportunities

Click here to download a copy or visit: https://louisvilleky.gov/government/resilience-and-community-services/office-aging-disabled-citizens.

