LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Metro Office for Aging and Disabled Citizens released a resource guide for people aged 55 and over and people with disabilities.
According to a news release, the 72-page guide includes information on how to access available resources for seniors and disabled people that will be useful to families and caregivers in the Louisville-Jefferson County area.
The directory focuses on at-risk seniors but also covers topics such as employment and federal and state benefits. Additional sections include nutrition, transportation, safety and many more.
Featured content includes:
- Care for Older Adults and Persons with Disabilities
- Counseling and Mental Health Services; and Health and Fitness
- Crime and Safety
- Educational Opportunities and Employment Services
- Financial Matters
- Food and Home Delivered Meals Information
- Housing and Transportation
- Recreational and Social Activities, and Volunteer Opportunities
Click here to download a copy or visit: https://louisvilleky.gov/government/resilience-and-community-services/office-aging-disabled-citizens.
