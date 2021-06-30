LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As part of its annual guidebook for educators, families and kids, the Louisville Zoo is launching a new club.
The zoo announced the creation of the new Kid's Club in its annual Toyota Backyard Action Hero Guidebook, which is available now online.
The guidebook aims to help students, educators and families looking for ways to learn about animals and conservation, the zoo said in a news release on Wednesday.
This year's guidebook focuses on exploring animals forming relationships, including the relationships between different organisms. The zoo says it will be available as a mobile version and interactive desktop version that includes games and activities.
Zoo officials say the hope is that kids will "be able to better understand the world around us and understand where we fit into these relationships."
As part of the guidebook, the zoo is launching the Louisville Zoo Kid's Club, which will help teachers, children and families stay up to date about activities at the zoo. Officials say those who sign up will be "the first to hear about fun programs, exclusive events and special kid-focused content."
The club will kick off with a virtual meeting on July 31.
To access the Backyard Action Hero Guidebook, and for more information, click here.
To sign up for the kid's club, click here.
