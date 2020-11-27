LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to make one Louisville neighborhood a cleaner place to live, Louisville Metro Council members are hosting the "Greatest Cleanup in West End History" on Saturday.
The cleanup is sponsored by local organizations and members of the Mopar Muscle Car Club like Fonz Brown.
“I am so thankful for the work of community members like Fonz Brown, who are working to make sure the West End thrives," said Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green, (D-1). "During this season of gratitude, it means so much that community groups and residents will spend their time on Saturday to make sure that West Louisville sparkles."
Volunteers plan to meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Citi Trends, 2809 West Broadway, to pass out masks, trash bags and rakes. They plan to get the cleanup underway by noon.
Solid Waste Management will collect the trash bags at the end of the day.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.