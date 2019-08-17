LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana embraced the beauty of butterflies with the ninth installment of the colorful Monarch Festival.
Butterflies soared at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater during Saturday's festival, which was organized by the Art Alliance of Southern Indiana.
Vendors sold jewelry and clothing, while guests enjoyed food and fun celebrating the monarch butterfly.
"There is a migration path for the monarchs that comes straight through our area so we are really trying to highlight that," event organizer Lauri Kemp said. "We have got some education things going on with the butterflies so we can learn about ecology and things that we can do to help promote these beautiful butterflies."
Towards the end of the event, hundreds of butterflies were released. They'll have plenty of time to fly south and return to the area next year.
