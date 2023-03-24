LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monsters trucks are rolling into Louisville this weekend at Freedom Hall.
Monster Jam, which first came to Louisville in 1987, returns March 25-26, 2023. The show starts at 7 pm. on Saturday, March 25, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.
Before both shows, you will get a chance to see your favorite truck, meet your favorite drivers and get their autographs during the Pit Party from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here or through Ticketmaster.
The line-up includes Grave Digger, driven by Weston Anderson; Monster Mutt Dalmatian, driven by Linsey Read; El Toro Loco driven by Armando Castro; Velociraptor driven by Travis Mowery; and The Dragon driven by Coty Saucer.
