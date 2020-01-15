LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center has announced a slate of events honoring hometown legend Muhammad Ali and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
From what would have been Ali's 78th birthday — Friday, Jan. 17 — through MLK Day — Monday, Jan. 20. — the center will offer a weekend-long discount for mentors and their mentees. Mentors will pay a $5 admission fee, while mentees will be allowed in free of charge.
Mentors and mentees who make a visit to the center for Ali's birthday Friday, which is also International Mentoring Day, are encouraged to share photos from their experiences on social media with the hashtags: #MentoringDay, #AliDay, #Mentoring4SDGS, #MentorIRL and #MentoringMonth.
The Ali Center is also teaming up with Metro United Way on Friday for The Greatest Give Back event, which includes a day of community service projects in Ali's honor. Registration for the community service events is closed, however, as all of the projects are at capacity.
The center will offer screenings of King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on MLK Day. There will be a panel discussion of King's legacy by members of the Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students and the UCREW Social Entrepreneurship Program after the 11 a.m. showing of the speech. Admission to the panel is free but is provided on a first come, first serve basis, and admission to the center's exhibits is not included.
For more information, visit the Ali Center's official website.
