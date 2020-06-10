LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) will help Jefferson County residents who need a ride to the county's lone polling place for the June 23 primary election.
TARC is offering free rides from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, from Union Station (1000 W. Broadway) to the Kentucky Exposition Center (937 Phillips Lane).
The shuttle service will run every 30 minutes. You can take routes 10, 23 and 99 to get to Union Station, according to a news release from TARC.
On Election Day, June 23rd, we will provide fare-free shuttle service from Union Station, 1000 W Broadway, to voting polls at the Kentucky Exposition Center that will run every 30 minutes, beginning at 6 a.m. from Union Station and ending at 6:30 p.m. from the Expo Center. pic.twitter.com/l30BSOVmQo— TARC (@ridetarc) June 10, 2020
"Union Station is a great, central location to offer this service,” said Laura Douglas, TARC's co-executive director. "Positioned in the heart of downtown, it serves as the best point of access for high-ridership routes."
A reminder for those planning to use the service on Election Day: You must wear a mask on all TARC buses.
To request an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary, click here.
