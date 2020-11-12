LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Community Music Center is now open in New Albany, Indiana.
The Kentuckiana Association of Musicians and Singers said the center is an outlet for musicians and aspiring musicians.
Using the practice space and equipment for bands is all provided at no charge.
The center also has group music lessons for guitar, keyboard, voice, songwriting and music theory. It also has a recording studio.
The best part — all services are free.
The Community Music Center is located at 215 West Spring St.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.