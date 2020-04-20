LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More help is on the way to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in southern Indiana.
Community Action of Southern Indiana and the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana have created a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to help Clark and Floyd counties residents with medical bills, health insurance premiums and grocery expenses.
"Many people are in difficult situations due to business closures, layoffs, and stay-at-home orders. This COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund is one way our agency can provide practical help to families who need it," CASI Executive Director Phil Ellis said in a news release Monday.
People can apply by clicking here or calling 812-288-6451.
