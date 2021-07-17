LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Louisville health center opened Saturday, hoping to provide much-needed medical services to communities in the west end.
"This has been over a year in the making, we've worked so hard, we've put a lot of elbow grease, a lot of work," said nurse practitioner Jennifer Haynes. "There's been a lot of people that have supported us, so we want to remember to thank them, and we're just so happy to serve this community."
HMPS Internal Medicine of West Louisville, located at West Main and 10th Streets, offers a combination of primary care and mental health care.
The healthcare professionals at the center say they hope to reduce healthcare disparities in the underserved neighborhood.
Community members took guided tours of the facility during Saturday grand opening of the facility.
"They can't believe what's behind the doors. So it does give them a wow factor," said nurse practitioner Dana Singletary. "So we're very pleased that we're giving them something very upscale and unique in the west end of Louisville."
The clinic accepts appointments and walk-ins. Visit its website by clicking here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.