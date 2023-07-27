LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can now "pass Go" and collect $200 in Lexington.
The newly released "Monopoly: Lexington Edition" features several iconic places throughout the city.
Keeneland is the focal point on the board, replacing the iconic "Boardwalk" blue location on the original Monopoly board.
Lexington-based distilleries, Transylvania University and even some golf courses are featured on the board for the Lexington Edition.
The game is available for purchase online at Top Trumps USA, and at several retailers throughout the state.
"We appreciate all those who suggested landmarks, organizations and businesses that make Lexington unique and truly special," said Tim Barney, a Top Trumps USA representative, in a statement. "And we are pleased so many of them raced in to win the opportunity for a place on the board."
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.