LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville isn't being held in person this year, but there are other ways you can celebrate the airshow and fireworks extravaganza!
On its new "Thunder at Home" web page, the Kentucky Derby Festival is offering Thunder-inspired cocktail and food recipes, coloring pages, Zoom backgrounds and more.
Or, if you're around downtown Louisville at night, swing by the Big Four Bridge, which will be lit up in different colors in honor of the fireworks show from Sunday through Aug. 15.
Finally, tune into WDRB at 6 p.m. Saturday for the one-hour special "Thunder over Louisville Insider," which will take you behind the scenes of one of the city's biggest celebrations.
Thunder 2021 is set for April 17.
