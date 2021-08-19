LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular festival is returning to Louisville's East Market District.
According to a news release, NuLu Fest is scheduled to return on Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of East Market Street in downtown Louisville.
This comes after the festival took a year off for in-person gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, live music will be provided by sonaBlast! Records. The music lineup will include appearances by Kiana & the Sun Kings, Johnny Barry and The Outliers and Jack Keyes. Regional micro-brewed beers and retail booths by local vendors will be on-hand. Activities will be provided by all ages, in what event organizers promise will be a festival that is "free to attend, family-friendly and open to everyone."
"We are happy to open up our streets and businesses to the public once again," said NuLu Business Association Board President Rick Murphy, in a statement. "This is one of Louisville's premier outdoor events and, after the year we've had, I'm personally looking forward to seeing all of our Louisville neighbors and rediscovering all the wonderful businesses in our community."
Anyone interested in reserving booth space should click here.
