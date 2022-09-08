LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration is now open for the GE Appliances and Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon.
Online registration started at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, for the race that's set for Saturday, April 29.
This year marks a major milestone for Kentucky’s largest road race as the Derby Festival miniMarathon marks its 50th run, according to a news release. The annual event began with the miniMarathon and just 301 runners in 1974. Since then, it has grown to add the Marathon and now attracts an average of 10,000-12,000 runners to Louisville every spring.
In honor of the 50th running of the mini, an exclusive promotion lasting for 50 consecutive hours is be offered to runners. Race participants who register for the miniMarathon between 9 a.m. Sept. 8 through 11 a.m. Sept. 10 can sign up for the mini for only $50. The cost is $60 for the Marathon.
After 11 a.m. on Sept 10, registration will be $65 for the miniMarathon and $75 for the Marathon.
CLICK HERE to register online.
Other running events for 2023 include a Marathon Relay for $325 and the virtual miniMarathon & Marathon for $50.
The in-person races will start simultaneously at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, on Main Street near Slugger Field and then finish on Adams Street, just outside of the Lynn Family Stadium, the Official Finish Line for both the mini and Marathon.
The courses for both distances will be very similar to the 2022 event. Runners will experience the sights of downtown Louisville, the historic Old Louisville neighborhood, Churchill Downs, and parts of the scenic Olmsted Park System. The route crosses the Big Four Bridge and continues on the scenic Ohio River Greenway on an out and back course before returning to the finish at Lynn Family Stadium.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.