LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dangerously cold temperatures make Louisville's homeless population vulnerable.
Operation White Flag goes into effect when the temperature or the wind chill is below 35 degrees. That means anyone needing shelter can stay at the participating shelters while weather conditions persist.
At a city news conference Thursday, Susan Buchino, the director of the Office of Resilience and Community Services, said Louisville's unsheltered population needs to come inside through the weekend.
"White Flag is in operation, and shelters are prepared to put people in every space and make sure we are getting people inside," Buchino said. "Since Monday, outreach teams have been communicating with anyone unsheltered. This is serious, and we will help get people inside."
Buchino said they are making an effort to provide transportation for anyone who needs a place to ride out the cold weather.
"Vans are traveling around the city with outreach teams today trying to make sure they are transporting people to shelter," she said. "TARC has agreed to be helpful, and if you need a ride or need transportation to a shelter, find a TARC bus. They can take you to a shelter free of charge."
The participating Operation White Flag shelters include:
- Wayside Christian Mission (accepts cats and dogs), 432 E. Jefferson St., 502-742-7019
- Vincent de Paul (for men only), 1034 S. Jackson St., 502-584-2480 ext. 241
- The Salvation Army (day shelter only), 911 S. Brook St., 502-671-4904
- Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana – 1902 Corydon Pike New Albany, IN
- Mark 12 Ministries – 176 Frank E. Simon, Shepherdsville, KY
To locate the nearest shelter in Louisville and to reserve a bed, residents also can call the Coordinated Shelter Access (CSA) line at 502-637-BEDS (2337). If the CSA line is closed (open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), contact the shelter directly. If an individual is banned from any particular shelter, it is up to the staff on whether or not the individual is admitted.
To get White Flag notifications and shelter availability updates, you can opt-in for RAVE alerts from the Continuum of Care (CoC). To enroll, fill out this Google form. Louisville Metro Homeless Services Division is coordinating with grassroots outreach organizations to ensure the safety of individuals who stay unsheltered.
How to help?
The Coalition for the Homeless put together a “Winter Donation Needs” to help meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness. Click here for more info.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.