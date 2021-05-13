LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to southern Indiana.
The iconic 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is expected to make an appearance in New Albany on Saturday for the fire department's "Touch-A-Truck" event, which will be held at the station headquarters on East Spring Street.
Starting at 10 a.m., there will be a sensory-friendly hour. Masks are recommended but not required.
The Wienermobile is expected to hang out from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
